As students and families gear up to head back to school in a few weeks, drivers are being reminded to be aware of school zones and school buses.

One local school district is even implementing new camera systems on their school buses to hold drivers accountable.

The last thing students returning to school this fall should be worried about is their safety.

Local enforcement and other agencies are working to remind drivers to be cautious.

From now until August 29, there’s an enforcement wave in effect, and state police will be watching for aggressive driving.

“Law enforcement are putting an emphasis on curbing aggressive driving behaviors. This could be from speeding to running red lights or stop signs, illegal passing or turning, tailgating other motorists, there’s a long list of examples and unfortunately it’s a common behavior and it leads to a lot of serious crashes,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT District One safety officer.

One AAA spokesperson said drivers should be patient and make sure they have plenty of time for their morning commute when school starts.

“It’s important that, especially when you’re driving in school zones, that you’re looking out for our crossing guards, you’re looking out for our AAA safety patrols, and you’re looking out for kids that are getting off and on school buses. You want to make sure that especially in school zones you slow down, and drive much more cautiously especially during the school time,” said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson for AAA East Central

The Millcreek Township School District is implementing camera systems to hold aggressive drivers accountable.

“Those cameras turn on when the bus is pulling over and they stay on while the bus is loading and unloading students. If a vehicle passes the bus, then the cameras detect that and they automatically send that video evidence to the Millcreek Township Police Department,” said Trevor Murnock, Millcreek Township School District Assistant Superinendent.

Next, an officer reviews the footage and decides whether or not to issue a citation. If issued, the bus patrol company mails that citation and collects the fine. Those fines are used to pay for the camera system, making it free for the school district.

“The safety of our students is first in everything that we do and certainly its basic that students need to get to school and get home from school safely everyday,” Murnock went on to say.