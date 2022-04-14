Erie High School’s principal shared how students will enter the building once the new security upgrades are in place.
In a letter to Erie High families, students will be required to enter through the front lobby doors and walk through the metal detectors.
School staff, behavioral specialists, and district police officers will conduct the screening process.
Students will empty pockets and place all items in a tray before walking through the metal detectors. All bags and purses will be searched as well.
An open house will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Below is a timetable for a return of in-person instruction, according to the letter to families,
- Monday, April 18: District holiday. All district schools and buildings are closed.
- Tuesday, April 19: Act 80 non-attendance day for all Erie High staff and students.
- Wednesday, April 20-Wednesday, April 27: All students will participate in asynchronous remote learning. Students should log on to Schoology to view and complete assignments. Teachers will be available to assist students during their usual instructional blocks.
- Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29: All students will participate in synchronous remote instruction via Zoom following the school day schedule.
- Monday, May 2: Targeted date for in-person instruction to resume.