Erie High School’s principal shared how students will enter the building once the new security upgrades are in place.

In a letter to Erie High families, students will be required to enter through the front lobby doors and walk through the metal detectors.

School staff, behavioral specialists, and district police officers will conduct the screening process.

Students will empty pockets and place all items in a tray before walking through the metal detectors. All bags and purses will be searched as well.

An open house will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a timetable for a return of in-person instruction, according to the letter to families,