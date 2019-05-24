Safety tips while traveling this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Travel is expected to increase substantially during Memorial Day weekend and PA state police are alerting drivers to be aware when hitting the highway.

"Don't look for the cops just take it easy this weekend. There's a lot of people on the roads that might not normally be on the roads so if everybody slows down and tries to keep everyone safe," said Sgt. Kevin Calkins, PA State Police.

Drivers say that when on the road, the heavy police presence is noticeable. "So I just came in on Interstate 86 and lots of police. Take it slow, be safe and there's no need to rush," said Kelly Compton, a Bradford, PA resident.

Speeding isn't the only thing that can get you pulled over this weekend, troopers are discussing a few different things they're looking out for. "Its the click it or ticket program going on this weekend through June 2. We are going to have troopers out specifically targeting those enforcement efforts and also having multiple DUI checkpoints happening in the area," said Calkins.



Troopers said there will be at least two DUI checkpoints in the area this weekend.

