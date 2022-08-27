As Tall Ships Erie continues this weekend, the safety zones have been established around the moored vessels.

These zones will remain in effect until the event concludes.

The safety zone border will extend 25 yards from all of the tall ships.

All recreational and commercial vessels transiting the area should remain clear of the safety zone to avoid any enforcement actions taken by the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies.

These safety zones are in place and designed to ensure the safety of the tall ships and the crew from any possible external threats or incidents.

The rules of the safety zones will also apply to any unauthorized recreational and commercial drones in the area.

Those operating unauthorized drones in the area can be subject to fines and citations from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Click here for any questions concerning drone usage do’s and don’ts.