The Gem City Flea Market took place on April 10 at the Saga Club. This flea market offered a portion of the proceeds to local organizations.

The flea market was open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and offered items from different vendors such as baked goods, records, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the ANNA Shelter and the MS Walk Foundation.

The Gem City Flea Market promoter said that he is happy to see the community give back to these organizations.

“Several of our tables are donating 10% of their profit to that foundation. So we are excited to give back because Erie has supported us every month,” said Robert Kitchen, Promoter of Gem City Flea Market.

The next flea market will take place next month.