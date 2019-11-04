Saga Club hosts puppy mill awareness event

Dog lovers made sure they raised awareness against puppy mills at an event today.

Erie Puppy Mill Awareness hosted it’s second annual “Festi-Fall” craft vendor event. Erie Puppy Mill awareness is a non-profit organization that looks to end puppy mill businesses. The organization hopes to educate the community on “Victoria’s Law” which will stop the practice of puppy mill dogs being sold in pet stores.

“I think we have an opportunity to talk to people about what a puppy mill is, where they can buy a dog or adopt a dog. We have some rescues here that have adoptable dogs as well. It’s a great way to connect everybody. ” said Dr. Jenny Gerimshawe, the Vice President of Erie Puppy Mill Awareness.

More than 50 vendors also gathered to showcase jewelry, crafts and clothing just in time for the holidays.