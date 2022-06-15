Up to 30 lucky Erie County high school students will get the chance to take part in a free training program on board the U.S. Brig NIagara.

Erie Insurance is sponsoring the Flagship Niagara League’s live aboard sail training program.

The regular cost of the program is nearly $2,000. However, successful scholarship applicants will be paid in full by Erie Insurance.

The students will live with the crew from July 25 to August 6 as the ship voyages throughout the Great Lakes and participate in the Tall Ship festivals.

The students will be selected through an essay contest.