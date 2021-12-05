Saint Benedict Academy Alumni Association hosts Chinese auction to raise money for the inner city ministries of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie

One local alumni association held its annual Partying With Santa’s Elves event.

Saint Benedict Academy Alumni Association donated over 60 baskets to help raise money for the inner city ministries of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

The Chinese auction normally takes place during their Christmas party, but due to COVID the party was canceled.

The president of the association told us that she was very pleased with the turnout of the event.

