Saint Benedict Learning Center to host some community college classes part of new agreement

A new agreement with the Sisters of Saint Benedict will mean a new home for Erie County’s new Community College.

A signing ceremony this morning formalized the agreement to house some of the classes at the Saint Benedict Learning Center on East 10th Street.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees calling it a great step to be associated with a group dedicated to education.

“Particularly excited about this facility because we’re partnering with an organization that’s been around for 1,500 years, and we are a fledgling college, so that’s a nice indicator for us and we’re very proud of that,” said Ron DiNicola, Board of Trustees, Erie County Community College.

There are now four sites set to host community college classes, including Saint Benedict’s, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, the Corry Higher Development Center and the County Vo-Tech.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list