One local church is celebrating 100 years of serving the community. Saint George Catholic Parish on Peach Street has had a number of activities celebrating the big milestone.

It all began on June 30th with a concert. On Saturday, they celebrated by having Bishop Lawrence Persico hold the 4:30 p.m. mass.

They are also making about 300 crosses made out of the renovated stained glass windows.

“It’s very humbling for me to be a pastor for the past five and a half years to end out this 100 years, but I’m very much looking forward to serving as pastor beginning the next 100 years. We have been fortunate to do a lot to revitalize the parish, and we have done a lot of different ministries. We have had a lot of renovation projects,” said Rev. Brian Vossler, Saint George Parish.

They are celebrating the 100th anniversary all year, ending with a gala at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center in April.