One local church held a prayer service for peace, with a simple yet powerful message of bringing everyone together during these difficult times.

Saint Luke Church invited everyone for prayers, readings, and songs for all who suffer persecution and loss of freedom, not just in Ukraine but the entire world.

One organizer said that this is going to be a long road, but we just have to have faith and love.

The organizer wanted to bring people together as a community and to be able to understand that we are all in this together.

She said that there may be an opportunity to do another service.

“But right now the immediate need for us to come together was important and so we did it now. I hope we never have to do this again. Nobody wants to do this again, but if we need to we will,” said Marietta Stalsky, Organizer.

Organizers said that the event turnout was great.