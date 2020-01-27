Saint Luke School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

One local school is kicking off Catholic Schools Week.

Students at Saint Luke School will celebrate the week with the theme “Jesus is My Superhero.”

State Representative Bob Merski participated in today’s kick off assembly where he read “Everybody Can Be a Superhero” to students.

“It was a book by Senator Kamala Harris basically telling the kids that super heroes are all around them in everyday life; their parents, their teachers, people in their community, their friends. We all have qualities that make us heroes and the kids really enjoyed the book,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D), 2nd district.

Tomorrow, students will participate in buddy day where they can work with a classmate to create a superhero themed classroom door.