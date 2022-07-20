Saint Mary’s Home announced its 2022 Ageless Remarkable Erieite recipients on Wednesday morning.

Three members of the community were honored on July 20 at Saint Mary’s at Asbury Ridge.

The recipients include Rev. Charles Brock, Anita Salvia and Rena Wierbinski.

The honorees are nominated by the community and a committee reviews the nominations each year.

One recipient said that he was surprised to be honored.

“It’s really nice to think that people can look after some sort of recognition after 75 cause most of us retire and I’m retired, but I enjoyed teaching at Penn State for 25 years after I retired and helping found the Jefferson Society which I’m active in,” said Rev. Charles Brock, Ageless Remarkable Erieite Recipient.

The honorees will be publicly recognized at the annual Saint Mary’s Follies on September 8 at the Bayfront Convention Center.