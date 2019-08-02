Saint Mary’s Home of Erie announces award recipients

Three senior citizens are being recognized for their outstanding community service in the Erie area.

Saint Mary’s Home of Erie announced the 2019 recipients of the Ageless Erieite Award.

Three Erie women over the age of 75, who have dedicated their lives to helping others, will receive the award.

Corrine Egan, Marilyn Reiser, and Bettie Vincent will be honored during the 7th annual Saint Mary’s Follies.

Saint Mary’s Follies is a dinner fundraising event benefiting a fund that helps pay for senior citizens care.

“Our seniors, they’re our most valuable resource, and we learn from them. We can’t just turn them away,” said Allen Bonace, President, Saint Mary’s Home of Erie.

The Saint Mary’s Follies dinner will take place on September 12, at the Bayfront Convention Center.