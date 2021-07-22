Saint Mary’s Home of Erie announces recipients of 2021 Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award

Saint Mary’s Home of Erie announced the three recipients for the 2021 Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award.

The three recipients are Dean Baldwin, Thomas Loftus and Celestine “Sally” Sullivan.

The recipients of the award are members of the community who remain active in the Erie community, and who share their gifts and talents in selfless service to others.

Each recipient did a variety of acts of service to be recognized for this award.

“All the way from a group called Hooked on Books for Kids — which provides books free of charge to underprivileged children — to making roseries by hand and being involved in their local church, to being on the Board of Trustees, and just being a good friend and neighbor. Basically they represent what it means to continue to have selfless service and volunteerism in Erie,” said Emma Berkstresser, director of marketing and development.

The award recipients will be honored at the Bayfront Convention Center on September 9th.

