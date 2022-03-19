The long awaited Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Erie on March 19. after taking the previous two years off from the pandemic pause.

Erie residents lined the streets of Downtown Erie and waited for the parade festivities to kick off.

Notable Erie figures, local businesses, and media including JET 24, participated to welcome residents back to the parade.

Those attending shared what they have missed most about the festivities and what they look forward to seeing the most.

“It’s great. I saw the crowds out for Saint Patrick’s Day and it’s wonderful to see people getting out again and actually being able to socialize for the first time in two years,” said Molly Strain, Parade Goer.

“A lot of people. Hopefully it’s a lot of people out to enjoy it,” said Duane Adams, Parade Goer.

Erie residents said that the main thing they missed the most about the parade is the socialization.