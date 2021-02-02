Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Erie creates blessing boxes to help the community

Want to help those in need?

Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Erie has created an easy way to donate food and essential supplies for the community.

The blessing box is a miniature food bank allowing people to put non-perishable food inside.

People are encouraged to give what you can and take what you need.

This is a similar process to food banks, but without the line. This also gives people more opportunities to give food and essentials to people who need it.

“And during a pandemic, we know that a lot of people are hurting right now. So even if you just want something to get through the day, we have a lot of cereal. We have a lot of soup. Give what you can and take what you need,” said Sami Pfalzgraf, Pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

If the blessing box is full, you can bring donations to the front door of the church.