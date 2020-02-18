Saint Vincent and Erie County 911 deploy lifesaving 9-1-1 mobile app

Community members across Erie County who know CPR are encouraged to download a new app.

Saint Vincent and Erie County 911 have introduced the PulsePoint Respond mobile app.

Those who sign up will receive alerts when someone nearby is in sudden cardiac arrest.

The free app comes after the county updated the 911 system.

If the emergency is in a public place, it will alert users in the vicinity. Those responding will also be alerted to where the closest AED unit is.

“Many get trained in CPR, but then don’t use it. This is a way to say look many of us have received training in, that may have been years ago as a lifeguard or some other training. That could potentially be lifesaving to someone who collapses. Linking people who need it to people who have training in it is really key to helping others,” said Jestin Carlson, MD, Saint Vincent Hospital.

This app is available for download in your App Store or on Google Play.

To sign up for the app, take the following steps: