Saint Vincent and UPMC Hamot offering COVID-19 testing

Area hospitals will soon start swabbing for COVID-19 in Erie County.

Allegheny Health Network’s Saint Vincent and UPMC Hamot will have designated areas to do so.

We spoke to hospital leaders about their advancements.

As of right now, both hospitals are working to open up their testing facilities which range from a drive thru to center for swabbing.

Now the testing will not be in Erie County, but sent away.

As the COVID-19 outbreak makes it’s way into Erie, both Allegheny Health Network’s Saint Vincent Hospital and UPMC Hamot are opening up locations for testing.

Saint Vincent Hospital created a drive up site at their west side Health and Wellness Pavilion.

“We need to have good access to testing when appropriate. At this point we aren’t testing everyone with a sniffle,” said Dr. Lydia Travnik of Allegheny Health Network.

The large scale testing site will require an appointment for your primary care provider.

“This is not a walk up appointment type of scenario. You need an appointment ahead of time and order in the system ahead of time,” said Dr. Travnik.

Criteria for testing would be a patient with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, shortness of breath, coughing and travel to a level three CDC guidelines of areas that are restricted right now.

After leaving the testing areas, patients will be asked to quarantine themselves for at least two to three days pending the test results.

Unlike Saint Vincent Hospital, Hamot will have a stand alone center for testing.

“It will have all negative air flow capable rooms and the building will be safe in that aspect,” said Emily Shears, UPMC Hamot’s Director of Infection Protection.

There is not official word on when either location will be open. Saint Vincent is expected to be up and running by the end of the week with Hamot’s early to mid-next week.