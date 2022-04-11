A local hospital is shining a light on the importance of being a donor part of National Donate Life Month.

Saint Vincent Hospital is raising awareness for organ, tissue and cornea donations with the help of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).

One woman who lost her husband in October of 2017 said his choice to be a donor has improved the lives of 22 people across the country.

“I had gotten a thank you a year later from one gentleman who had a meniscus repair. I didn’t expect to get any type of thank you being that this type of donation is used in surgeries. He indicated that he dances with his wife again, rides bikes with his grandchildren,” said Debra Brown, husband donated tissue.

Brown says her husband’s donation has helped people to get spine, mouth and knee surgeries.