Saint Vincent Hospital opens neuroscience space

Supporters of a new neuroscience institution at Saint Vincent Hospital say a combined approach is going to mean a better experience for those both giving and receiving care.

The institute is combining resources used to treat neurological disorders like Parkinson’s Disease and other injuries to the brain, spine and nervous system.

The hope is not only a better experience for the patient but better results too as medical staff can work together to find the best treatment for each patient.

“It makes it easier for the patient to be taken care of, but it also has the clinicians all together so when they discuss somebody’s case. They’re all in one spot and can give a better opinion of what they want to do,” said Donald Whiting, MD, Neuroscience Institute Chair.

The new institute on the lower level of the Hardner Building has 12 exam rooms and an EMG testing site. The cost of the 5,500 square ft facility is $4,000,000.