Saint Vincent Hospital prepares for coronavirus

Steps are being taken to ensure hospitals in Erie County are prepared to care for patients with coronavirus.

The President of Saint Vincent Hospital says patients coming into the emergency room with symptoms of COVID-19 would be put into a negative pressure room.

Patients would also be tested for other respiratory illnesses such as influenza, which has similar symptoms of coronavirus.

President Chris Clark also said the amount of equipment has been increased for staff and patient safety.

It’s taking a lot of time for all of us in hospital administration to prepare for this infection that’s out there. It’s certainly getting closer to home, but there’s a lot of attention that’s being put forth to do the best we can,” said Chris Clark, President of Saint Vincent Hospital.

There are currently no cases of coronaviruses in Erie county.