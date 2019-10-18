Saint Vincent Hospital unveils new Emergency Room and Operating Room

A long awaited addition at one local hospital will finally open its doors today.

Since May of 2017, Saint Vincent has spent the last few years building a new facility just South of their current Emergency Room entrance.

The new facility will house a new emergency room department, as well as an operating room facility.

Allegheny Heath Network Officials, as well as members of local government will join together at 10 a.m. Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 104,000 foot expansion will “more than efficiently accommodate the 65,000 patients who seek emergency care at the hospital every year,” according to hospital officials.