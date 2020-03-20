Saint Vincent Hospital’s drive-up COVID-19 testing site opens

Saint Vincent’s COVID-19 testing site opening its doors to Erie County residents. Patients will be able to drive through the parking lot and receive a nasal swab in a timely manner.

It’s a quick process to make sure you are healthy. Allegheny Health Network-Saint Vincent Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site is up and running.

“They’re very obviously anxious. Maybe they traveled in an area at risk or they’ve been exposed to somebody at risk, so they’re systematic. Our opportunity in this facility is to take them away from some other location. said Jason Roeback, St. Vincent Chief Operating Officer.

Patients with doctors’ orders from Allegheny Health Network will be able to drive up to a tent without getting out of your car. A team of doctors will then perform a nasal swab that will be sent away for testing. After the process is completed, you’ll be asked to self-quarantine for up to a week, pending test results.

St. Vincent medical officials tell us a site like this will be convenient for patients and medical professionals.

“We feel this is an ideal location because it is away from the faculty. It’s convention and it minimizes any risk to our staff and patients.” Roeback said.

Patients that we spoke to say it’s a sense of relief there’s a center to be tested and that medical officials are doing their part to keep the community safe.

“It’s going to be a very helpful thing and hopefully this can move the process along faster, and for those who are sick help them get better faster.” said Kym Hinkson, Erie resident.

AHN medical officials look to test up to 40 patients a day. The West Ridge Road testing site closed early today due to high winds. The drive up site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.