Left to right: nurses Molly Soltis and Lauren Mashyna; NICU pharmacist Tanya Gore; Karen Gleason; Saint Vincent neonatologist Sam Voora, MD; neonatal nurse Virginia Long

A Saint Vincent pharmacy technician is knitting “graduate caps” for NICU babies.

Saint Vincent pharmacy technician, Karen Gleason, has been knitting caps and booties for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for years.

Recently, Gleason presented a basket of special knitted “graduate caps” for babies upon their discharge from the hospital.