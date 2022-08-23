Nurses at one Erie hospital have been recognized for providing top notch care to patients.

AHN Saint Vincent earned Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing.

Saint Vincent is one of only nine percent of hospitals nationwide to reach this level of care.

AHN’s chief nursing officer shared the excitement from nurses and hospital staff about receiving such a high honor.

“It really recognizes all the hard work that nursing does everyday with our quality metrics and with the kind of care that we give,” said Sally Piazza, Chief Nursing Officer.

“Our students they know what working in a magnet organization means. So it definitely is an attractor to recruit and retain some of the best nurses out there,” said Karen Munson, Director of Professional Practice Education and Magnet.

This is Saint Vincent’s first time being recognized as a Magnet organization.