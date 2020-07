BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- In a world with COVID-19, many people continue to work from home and haven't seen their manager in person for months, or if they are returning to the office, there are wellness questionnaires or other paperwork they need to fill out before starting their day.

A businesswoman from Central PA teamed up with some fellow Penn State grads and software developers to launch a new app to help supervisors check in with their employees.