Sale of Saint Mary’s East now official

The sale of Saint Mary’s East is now official.

An affiliate of Hill Valley Healthcare of New York City bought Saint Mary’s East for $13 million and will also be retaining more than 190 employees.

The new name of the building will be called Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center.

According to the President and CEO of Saint Mary’s, the facility was sold due to financial challenges while running the east campus.

“In February, we made a formal announcement that we were selling Saint Mary’s East then and that sale culminated, the sale closed on Tuesday, June 1st.” said Allen Bonace.

Bonace said they’re looking to expand the Carriage Homes at Asbury Ridge later this year.