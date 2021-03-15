The sale of so-called Polymer Ghost Guns in Pennsylvania will face headwinds thanks to a voluntary move.

Today, State General Josh Shapiro announced the end of self assembled gun kits sales at gun shows run by Eagle Arms Productions.

The group is the largest gun show promoter in the commonwealth.

Owner Joel Koehler also announced the move today. The gun kits in questions generally contain 80% of the gun with just a receiver needed to complete them.

“Let me be very clear, it’s time to stop with the thoughts and prayers. It’s time to stop pretending that the Second Amendment allows criminals to skirt our laws. It’s time to stop complaining about the city begin so violent but there’s no solutions out there to address the growing gun violence on our streets,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, (D), Pennsylvania.

Because of a loophole in federal law, it allows them to be produced without a serial number making them untraceable.