According to Salman Rushdie’s agent, Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator.

Rushdie was attacked on Friday after giving a lecture on Friday in western New York.

It was during this lecture that the author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen and then flown to UPMC Hamot.

The writer was put on a ventilator on Friday with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm, and an eye he was reportedly likely to lose.

The agent has also stated that Rushdie has begun the long road to recovery.