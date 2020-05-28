Salvation Army donations decline due to pandemic

The Salvation Army is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that is facing financial problems.

Leaders with the Erie Salvation Army say they are not getting the donations of money that they usually get. Many of those that donate have lost their jobs or themselves are tight on money.

The organization has always relied heavily on financial donations to operate.

“It has just changed the pressure that we feel to meet payroll, to call for every aspect of what we are doing. The bills don’t stop.” said Major Colin D. DeVault.

Major DeVault says thanks to the Second Harvest Food Bank, they are getting enough food donations to help the community.