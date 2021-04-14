Salvation Army Erie preparing for upcoming food pantry

The Erie Salvation Army is preparing for its upcoming food pantry at the end of the month.

Major Colin DeVault says even when the pandemic ends, they will continue doing drive-thru food pantries.

He says it’s a faster, more effective and private way to pass out food.

“We have always been concerned about that, having these long lines of people and they are standing there for an hour or two or sometimes longer to be able to get in and get food. Anybody that drives by knows who is in line.” Major DeVault said.

The next food pantry will be April 26th and 28th at the Liberty Street Location. Each month they supply over 200 families.