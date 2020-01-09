Salvation Army falls short of goal for Red Kettle drive

Everyone is use to seeing those red Salvation Army kettles and bell rings outside of stores during the holidays.

The Erie Salvation Army says this year they raised nearly $145,000, which is about $6,000 of their goal of $150,000. It was also $13,000 below last year’s total.

Bernie Myers with the Erie Salvation Army says that money was able to help everyone who applied for Christmas assistance, which includes food and toys.

“Now the short fall affects the rest of the year because what we raise at Christmas time, its our biggest fundraiser of the year and after we have taken care of Christmas needs , then that money goes into our food pantry and other social services and programs that we run.” Myers said.

Myers said over the past several years, they have seen a decline because many people don’t carry cash anymore. Also, they had trouble getting nighttime volunteers to man the red kettles. The most they have ever raised was in 2007 with $185,000.