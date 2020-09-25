Salvation Army getting prepared for holiday fund raising efforts

The Erie Chapter of the Salvation Army is already getting ready for Christmas fund raising.

Officials say they have made many adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food pantry distributions are now held in the parking lot, but drive-thru only.

Social services visits are by appointment only. They say donations have been down, but thanks to Erie Gives, they received about $9,000 more than last year.

The Christmas season is the biggest fund raising time of year and they have been planning for it since June.

“It helps us provide the Christmas assistance, it is usually about $80,000 or $90,000 raised goes for Christmas assistance. The rest helps provide our assistance, and programs throughout the year.” said Bernie Myers.

Myers said they try to raise about $150,000 during the Christmas season.