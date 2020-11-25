Salvation Army helps those in need with monthly food distribution

Drive-thru food distributions looking to feed the hungry continue across the region this week, especially this time of year.

However, the Salvation Army is not giving out Thanksgiving meals this year, instead sticking with the normal monthly food distribution.

They have a wide range of people who use the service from those who need just a little help to those who visit regularly.

“We have families who come monthly all year round and we have others in a situation where they might need a little bit more food with the holidays or the COVID or whatever is going on and they’re welcome to come too. So, some people come just one time, some come multiple times a year,” said Clara Holden, Salvation Army.