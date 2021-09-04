Salvation Army holds Project Bundle Up to help children keep warm this winter

As colder weather approaches, the Erie Salvation Army is helping children keep warm.

Friday September 3rd was the first day to sign up for their Project Bundle Up program.

Every year approximately 100 families are afforded the opportunity to go on a shopping trip and pick up hats, boots, gloves, and coats to prepare for the winter months.

“With the Erie weather, it is important every year that our children are bundled up ready to go especially since they are going back to school in person this year. We want to make sure everybody is healthy and just ready for the winter,” said Clara Holden, Erie Salvation Army.

Another signup day will be held on Tuesday September 7th at their Liberty Street location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However if your family was enrolled in the program back in 2019 or 2020, you are not eligible this year.

