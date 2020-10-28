Salvation Army honors Erie family with their most prestigious service award

The Salvation Army is honoring an Erie family with it’s most prestigious award.

The late Susan Hirt Hagen and Thomas Hagen were awarded the Others Award today for the service work they have exemplified to others through the Salvation Army and the Broader Community as well.

Hagen accepted the award today noting that the service work that his wife and family have completed.

“Service to others is something that is ingrained into us through the years. I probably give the most credit to that to my late father in law. He created when he founded Erie Insurance in 1925. He created a motto that is still the motto of Erie Insurance, ‘Above all in service,” said Thomas Hagen, The Others Award Recipient.

The Salvation Army also awarded Arnold Bergquist with the Advisory Board Life Membership.