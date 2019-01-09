Salvation Army says 2018 Red Kettle totals were higher than previous year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donations up from last year. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donations up from last year. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donations up from last year. [ + - ]

Erie, Pa - In recent years donations coming into the Red Kettles in the Erie area from November 7th to December 24th have been slipping. According to Bernie Myers, business administrator for the Erie branch of the Salvation Army, 2017 was one of the hardest years for the organization which helps local people in need. Thankfully, he says, this year's donations were up from there. But Myers says he hopes the numbers continue to rebound so they can help as many people as possible. "We helped 977 households with Christmas food for their holiday celebration, and we helped 913 children with toys for that season. Now the funding that remains will go into our year-round social service fund and programs," Myers said.