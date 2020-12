The Salvation Army is down to the wire in its holiday Red Kettle Fund Drive.

Across Western Pennsylvania, the Salvation Army is hoping to raise $2.3 million this holiday season. Right now, they are at $1.6 million or 72 percent of the goal.

Your generosity at a Red Kettle outside local retailers is appreciated.

You can drop in some cash or use Apple or Google Pay and text “KETTLES” to 91999. The Salvation Army says all the money is used to serve your neighbors in need.