Salvation Army works hard to keep this holiday season as normal as possible

The Salvation Army is still working hard to keep this holiday season as normal as possible, even with a decrease in volunteers.

The Red Kettle Drive was not as successful as last year. This year brought in just over $72,000 compared to last year’s $89,000.

However, the mission is still on for the Salvation Army.

Another tradition to provide Christmas gifts to families in need will take place.

Their gymnasium was filled with gifts. About 400 families will be receiving support.

“We are continuing to do what we do. The best efforts we can give the restrictions of COVID,” said a Business Administrator for the Salvation Army.

In addition, the Christmas dinner distribution will take place this year. So far about 900 meals have been packaged.