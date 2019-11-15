Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially underway

It’s a classic tradition. The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” campaign has officially started.

There are 20 locations for you to donate money to help those in need. The campaign started on November 6th and will run until December 24th.

As of now, there are 30 volunteers helping out, but more are welcomed. This year, they have a new feature called “Kettle Pay.” This will allow you to use Google and/or Apple Pay at the kettle.

“There is less and less folks carrying cash. We’ve noticed that and three has been a significant increases in the last couple of year. this is an attempt to give people the opportunity if they are making that decision on the way out the door.” said Bernie Myers, Business Administrator.

Last year, the Red Kettle drives raised $165,000 here in Erie. This year, they are anticipating to raise a slightly lower number of about $150,000. That reason being they have lost some locations for the drive.