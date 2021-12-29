Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises more money than 2020

The Erie Chapter of the Salvation Army finalized its total numbers for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Though it was below the Salvation Army’s goal of $150,000, the campaign did raise more than last year.

The grand total for this year is $123,754.57.

There is still a couple more days to donate to help narrow the gap by the end of the year by donating online or by mail. If you would like to donate, click here.

