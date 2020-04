A craft brewery will be raising more than a toast to unemployed restaurant workers.

Sam Adams Brewery has launched the Restaurant Strong Fund to offer $1,000 grants to unemployed service and staff in restaurants.

To qualify, workers must fill out the application and provide their last two pay stubs to prove they worked 30 hours a week for at least three months.

The fund is available in 20 states including Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. Applications are due by April 24th.