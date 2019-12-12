Samiar Nefzi LIVE at opening night of Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

Excitement is filling the air at Erie Insurance Arena for the opening night of “Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment.”

A truly exciting show is gearing up as Disney classics like Ariel, Buzz Lightyear and Woody, in addition to: Lightning McQueen, Mater, Anna and Elsa plus Mickey and Minnie are all here.

For two years now, Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment has been touring. The show features some of the biggest Disney characters from Mickey and Minnie to Ariel, Pixar’s cars and many more taking to the ice.

JET 24 Action News had a chance to catch up with an ensemble member during a cast warm-up. 19-year old Leo Lellig has been with the show for two years. She says the show has something for everyone, not only the kids. Lellig has been skating since she was four years old. She says that many of the skaters have been working on this since they were kids. There are 40 performers in this show, many of whom have been with other Disney on Ice shows.

Lellig says normally performing as a figure skater means not having the chance to be a part of a performance with a team. However, that’s not the case with Disney on Ice.

“It’s great, it’s an awesome environment. We’re not really competitive as a normal person to skate. We all work together to put on this wonderful show. We all really become a family by the time we get everything going.” Lellig said.

