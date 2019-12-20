Samiar Nefzi LIVE at Warner Theatre as preps for “Community Nutcracker” get underway!

A holiday favorite is about to open on stage at the Warner Theatre. The 61st annual Lake Erie Ballet’s “Community Nutcracker” featuring the Fort Wayne Ballet is set to open tomorrow.

This production not only brings local performers to the stage, but allows them to work alongside some professional ballet dancers as well. JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi was live at the Warner Theatre this morning on Good Morning Erie.

If you are interested in attending the performances, here are the dates and times: