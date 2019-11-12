Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from I-90 and Peach Street on morning weather conditions

Samiar Nefzi reported LIVE from I-90 and Peach Street this morning talking about weather conditions and safe driving tips from PennDOT.
I-90 was closed for a portion of the night as crews helped to clean up a multi-car accident near the Fairview exit. All lanes have since re-opened.
PennDOT has some driving tips as the winter season begins:
- Slow down and increase your following distance
- Turn on your defroster
- Avoid sudden stops and starts to help prevent sliding
- Have your headlights on
- Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes another vehicle or person and causes injury or death, you can be ticketed
- If you find yourself in a whiteout, find a safe location to pull off to the side of the road
- Do not pass plow trucks and give them about six car lengths distance when following