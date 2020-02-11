Sammy’s Food and Deli receives a grant for a new freezer from the Flagship Fund Grant program

A West Side Erie business will be staying cool all year round thanks to a grant from the Flagship Fund Grant program.

Sammy’s Food and Deli on Liberty St. was awarded a $2,000 grant today.

The money, which must be matched by the business owner, will help pay for a new freezer system for the store after their old system broke down.

It was money that came in just at the right moment.

“We were thinking ‘oh my god, now what are we going to do?’ We got this new freezer, so we can get more stuff because it’s bigger. It’s a stand up situation, so it’s easier for our customers to get,” said Kamini Patel, owner, Sammy’s Food and Deli.

The money comes from interest from economic development funds. The next round for applications will open July 1st.