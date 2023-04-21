The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Sam’s Club with the maximum penalty after an employee was killed on the job.

According to the Erie Times-News, OSHA cited the Summit Township Sam’s Club location with a workplace safety violation for the September 2022 death of 20-year-old Benjamin Knight Jr.

The OSHA Erie office issued the citation on March 29 to Sam’s Club with a penalty of $156,259. Knight passed away from complications of blunt force trauma at UPMC Hamot after being hit by an overhead garage door.