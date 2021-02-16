San Antonio News Room Director and former WJET Sports Director speaks out about the snow in San Antonio

States across the nation are paying the price for not being prepared for the Winter weather.

In San Antonio Texas they have received more snow then they were prepared for.

Former WJET Sports Director Luke Simons currently works at a news station in San Antonio Texas.

Simons said that the governor of San Antonio has called for a disaster declaration because it has stayed so cold for so long.

Simons also said that people in Texas are having a tough time.

“It’s not like Erie Pennsylvania. We do not have trucks that are ready to salt and clear roads and do all that stuff. So at first it was exciting, people were glad to see it. I think here where I’m at we actually got about five inches, which is a lot for south Texas,” said Luke Simons, News Room Manager for KENS-TV in San Antonio.

Simmons added that many areas in Southern Texas are experiencing power outages.