San Diego police investigating Erie man found dead

An Erie native was found dead in a parked car in San Diego on Wednesday.

20-year-old Ismail Abouabid was wounded behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in the suburbs of the San Diego area.

The victims brother, Amine, tells JET 24/FOX 66 that his brother moved to San Diego in November to relocate and start his own business.

Abouabid was a Central High School graduate and is remembered as caring and hardworking.

“I want justice for my brother, because I’m not gonna be happy or able to sleep at night. I haven’t slept for four days since I heard the news,” said Amine Abouabid, victim’s brother.

The victim’s family is still working on funeral arrangements back home in Erie. Police in San Diego are still investigating.